Toke Makinwa, Toolz, Don Jazzy & More Stand With Busola Dakolo

Busola Dakolo has an army on her side.

In case you missed it: the celebrity photo sat down with Chude Jideonwo of Ynaija for an explosive interview in which she accused the infamous Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) preacher, Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape.

According to the wife of singer Timi Dakolo, Fatoyinbo raped her when she was younger, and she also revealed how he later also assaulted her in his own home when she visited his wife. Follow up the story here.

And this comes barely a month after her husband Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram to accuse a certain pastor of sexual misconduct.

This shocking story has stirred major conversation on social media, and some of those who have declared their support for Dakolo include Toke Makinwa, Toolz, Don Jazzy, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and many more.

See their posts below:

I believe Busola Dakolo. Every word she uttered. There are many layers of power, politics, manipulation and crime woven through her brave revelations. I expect that Pastor Biodun will go to jail or whatever the equivalent of that is in Nigeria now. pic.twitter.com/0t2rpqF0pH — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) June 28, 2019

Busola Dakolo is a real super hero. I’m in complete awe of her strength!!! Bless you @bubuhair ❤️ — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) June 28, 2019