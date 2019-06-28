Toke Makinwa, Toolz, Don Jazzy & More Stand With Busola Dakolo

Busola Dakolo has an army on her side.
In case you missed it: the celebrity photo sat down with Chude Jideonwo of Ynaija for an explosive interview in which she accused the infamous Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) preacher, Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape.
According to the wife of singer Timi Dakolo, Fatoyinbo raped her when she was younger, and she also revealed how he later also assaulted her in his own home when she visited his wife. Follow up the story here.
And this comes barely a month after her husband Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram to accuse a certain pastor of sexual misconduct.
This shocking story has stirred major conversation on social media, and some of those who have declared their support for Dakolo include Toke Makinwa, Toolz, Don Jazzy, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and many more.
See their posts below:
This is our sister, let us lift her up in light. All I see is a strong, black woman who beat the odds to survive the horror and nightmare of abuse. I am so sorry you had to go through this, I am so sorry babe. Thank you for speaking out, thank you for unlocking the door for others to do the same. Your Pain is not in vain, your pain will break the chains for other people who are in the dark. Well done. You are beautiful, I applaud your courage, I salute you for doing this. Guys pls let us come together and love on her, let us lift her up in love and stand by her. Let us stand in her shoes and speak out against injustice. Let the perpetrator face the law. Lawyers in the building let’s do this right. To watch your abuser daily go on unrepentant is the worst thing that anyone can imagine and @busoladakolo needs justice. Let the system work this time. God will mend your broken heart, God will heal your soul and protect you. Dear @timidakolo God bless you for standing and speaking out even when you faced heavy criticism, thank you for being strong for your other half, this hurts so much, so so much and I pray we get justice. We cannot let this slide, let’s not stop at talking on Social media, let us use our network to get every victim the justice they deserve. If we don’t fight now, we have failed all the victims, we have silenced the voices that need to be heard too. cc @opetodolapo
If I hear 'Touch not my anointed' be used as an excuse one more time!!! Shame on the victim shamers. This isn't the first time, not the second nor third time this Pastor has been accused of sexual misconduct, yet some people feel he shouldn't be called out BECAUSE he is a pastor! Stop worshipping your pastors. If the leader of your religious organisation has been accused of something, know that you deserve accountability unless that organisation is a cult.
I believe Busola Dakolo.
Every word she uttered.
There are many layers of power, politics, manipulation and crime woven through her brave revelations.
I expect that Pastor Biodun will go to jail or whatever the equivalent of that is in Nigeria now. pic.twitter.com/0t2rpqF0pH
— Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) June 28, 2019
Busola Dakolo is a real super hero. I’m in complete awe of her strength!!! Bless you @bubuhair ❤️
— Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) June 28, 2019