Toke Makinwa, Toolz, Don Jazzy & More Stand With Busola Dakolo

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Toke Makinwa, Toolz, Don Jazzy & More Stand With Busola Dakolo

Busola Dakolo has an army on her side.

In case you missed it: the celebrity photo sat down with Chude Jideonwo of Ynaija for an explosive interview in which she accused the infamous Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) preacher, Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape.

According to the wife of singer Timi Dakolo, Fatoyinbo raped her when she was younger, and she also revealed how he later also assaulted her in his own home when she visited his wife. Follow up the story here.

And this comes barely a month after her husband Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram to accuse a certain pastor of sexual misconduct.

This shocking story has stirred major conversation on social media, and some of those who have declared their support for Dakolo include Toke Makinwa, Toolz, Don Jazzy, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and many more.

See their posts below:

View this post on Instagram

This is our sister, let us lift her up in light. All I see is a strong, black woman who beat the odds to survive the horror and nightmare of abuse. I am so sorry you had to go through this, I am so sorry babe. Thank you for speaking out, thank you for unlocking the door for others to do the same. Your Pain is not in vain, your pain will break the chains for other people who are in the dark. Well done. You are beautiful, I applaud your courage, I salute you for doing this. Guys pls let us come together and love on her, let us lift her up in love and stand by her. Let us stand in her shoes and speak out against injustice. Let the perpetrator face the law. Lawyers in the building let’s do this right. To watch your abuser daily go on unrepentant is the worst thing that anyone can imagine and @busoladakolo needs justice. Let the system work this time. God will mend your broken heart, God will heal your soul and protect you. Dear @timidakolo God bless you for standing and speaking out even when you faced heavy criticism, thank you for being strong for your other half, this hurts so much, so so much and I pray we get justice. We cannot let this slide, let’s not stop at talking on Social media, let us use our network to get every victim the justice they deserve. If we don’t fight now, we have failed all the victims, we have silenced the voices that need to be heard too. cc @opetodolapo

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on

Related Posts

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Addresses Rape Allegations, Threatens Lawsuit

June 28, 2019

Bobrisky Comes Under Fire for Defending Alleged Rapist, Biodun Fatoyinbo

June 28, 2019

Stormzy Publishes Chelsea Kwakye and Ore Ogunbiyi’s Book, ‘Taking Up Space’

June 28, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *