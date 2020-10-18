Toke Makinwa to Nigerian Government: “We Want to See Action”

Toke Makinwa has taken to her Twitter to call out the Nigerian Government after the Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted that public officers are pleading with Nigerians to end the protests.

“After meeting with President @MBuhari, Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan and Speaker @femigbaja appealed to Nigerian youth to end the #EndPoliceBrutality protests across the country as the government heard and accepted their genuine demands and working to address all of them,” he tweeted.

After meeting with President @MBuhari, Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan and Speaker @femigbaja appealed to Nigerian youth to end the #EndPoliceBrutality protests across the country as the government heard and accepted their genuine demands and working to address all of them. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 18, 2020

And Toke Makinwa dragged him. “Oga, stop appealing to Nigerian Youth, appeal to all those who met to swing into action, some of us were born waiting for action, some have died waiting, we don’t want your appeal, we want to see Action.”

She continued, “The youth are currently teaching the government how to govern by actions and not words, generation talk and do, if we hear #Fem???”

See her tweets:

Oga, stop appealing to Nigerian Youth, appeal to all those who met to swing into action, some of us were born waiting for action, some have died waiting, we don't want your appeal, we want to see Action #EndSARS https://t.co/7wnIKMUbeo — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 18, 2020

The youth are currently teaching the government how to govern by actions and not words, generation talk and do, if we hear #Fem??? #EndSARS — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 18, 2020

We have no leader, we have no followers, we believe in the movement to end bad governance, we have one voice, where your strength ends ours is just beginning, we have frustration as a fuel to motivate us, we have time on our hands and we will not back down #EndSARS — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 18, 2020

Please don't let anyone threaten you with Military, we are peacefully getting our voices out there, even the military knows how the government has failed us, we are orderly, we are exercising our human rights, we need Change #EndSARS — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

