Toke Makinwa to Nigerian Government: “We Want to See Action”

Toke Makinwa has taken to her Twitter to call out the Nigerian Government after the Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted that public officers are pleading with Nigerians to end the protests.

After meeting with President @MBuhari, Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan and Speaker @femigbaja appealed to Nigerian youth to end the #EndPoliceBrutality protests across the country as the government heard and accepted their genuine demands and working to address all of them,” he tweeted.

And Toke Makinwa dragged him. “Oga, stop appealing to Nigerian Youth, appeal to all those who met to swing into action, some of us were born waiting for action, some have died waiting, we don’t want your appeal, we want to see Action.”

She continued, “The youth are currently teaching the government how to govern by actions and not words, generation talk and do, if we hear #Fem???”

See her tweets:

