Toke Makinwa to Lagos Govt: “What Happens to Those Who Can’t Get Home Before 4?”

Toke Makinwa has shared her concerns with the curfew imposed on Lagos State by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that the state governor imposed the 24-hour curfew as a way to disrupt the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the state. In his statement, Sanwo-Olu said that the curfew will begin at 4pm today, which many people have a problem with.

“The government, the sick system, how can you announce a curfew when people are already out?” Toke Makinwa said in her tweet, adding, “What happens to those who can’t get home before 4? You’ll give power back to the police we are fighting against? Make it make sense.”

The government, the sick system, how can you announce a curfew when people are already out? What happens to those who can't get home before 4? You'll give power back to the police we are fighting against? Make it make sense #EndSARS — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 20, 2020

Area boys waking up to block roads and collecting money from citizens who are fighting for everyone's good, hoodlums ruining a movement that'll set them free and give their offsprings a better life than they had, this is sick #EndSARS — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 20, 2020

This toxic relationship I've had with Nigeria Sha, everytime we take one step forward, you bring me 10 steps back, loving you is a battle, I go through bed each day hoping I've seen the worst yet you wake me up another level broken. #EndSARS — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 20, 2020

