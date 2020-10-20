Toke Makinwa to Lagos Govt: “What Happens to Those Who Can’t Get Home Before 4?”

Toke Makinwa has shared her concerns with the curfew imposed on Lagos State by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that the state governor imposed the 24-hour curfew as a way to disrupt the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the state. In his statement, Sanwo-Olu said that the curfew will begin at 4pm today, which many people have a problem with.

“The government, the sick system, how can you announce a curfew when people are already out?” Toke Makinwa said in her tweet, adding, “What happens to those who can’t get home before 4? You’ll give power back to the police we are fighting against? Make it make sense.”

She said a lot more.

See her tweets:

