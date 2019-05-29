Toke Makinwa Throws Major Shade at RMD: “Live and Let Others Live!”

Toke Makinwa has some sort of response for Richard Mofe-Damijo who had a lot of criticisms for women who choose to alter their bodies.

Posting on his page, the actor talked about women who choose to alter their bodies, claiming that their decisions were born out of insecurities, which is he is so sure about because he has “been there and done that.”

“I can tell you for free that weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes CANNOT make you truly happy,” he said.

He continued, “Mostly, the things we do to show others we are beautiful, made, tough and/or connected are things that magnify our insecurities. A woman who is secure in her looks has no urge to go under the knife for enhancement, think Michelle Obama.”

Some of his fans agreed with him, while many called him out for policing women’s bodies.

Now, Toke Makinwa has reminded him of the wise old saying that reminds us all to “live and let others live.”

See her post below: