Toke Makinwa Speaks Up Against Nigeria’s Patriarchal Practices

Toke Makinwa had a lot say about communities that still segregates against widows.

The drama started after some Twitter users spoke about a recent event involving a widow whose neighbours had to help move her properties after her husband died, so as to shield them from greedy in-laws who later swooped in to loot properties.

The culture of depriving widows the rights to their husbands’ properties is old and misogynistic, which was why Toke Makinwa shared her surprised that such practiced were still be perpetuated in present day.

She said:

“I’ve never heard of “men” being kicked out of the house when their wives die or properties being seized, cars collected, humiliated, etc. why are women still subject to this rubbish still? Why? Like Why? The entitlement of these so called “in-laws” after their son dies is disgusting, all the things they could not try while he was alive, how can someone die and the neighbors have to come in to rescue his wife from vultures called relatives? It’s always the woman that suffers. If you are married to someone who has greedy family members, if they all solely depend on your husband for everything, pls ensure he puts everything in his children’s name if he refuses to jointly have your names on property, it’s ok, let him put your kids names.”

See her tweets below:

