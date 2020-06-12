Toke Makinwa Speaks on the Rigours of Dating After Being Single for Long

If you have been single for a while, you’re likely to feel the exact same way Toke Makinwa feels.

The radio girl took to Twitter to share her current stance on romance and relationships, speaking on the rigours of navigating this terrain.

Makinwa who revealed she has been single for a while, confessed that she romanticizes the idea of dating in her head but the real thing is just too much effort.

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur further shared that loving and doting on herself has made her rather selfish.

Like many single people who have gotten very comfortable with their lives and routines, Toke Makinwa wishes she could pay someone to go through the rigours of dating for her.

