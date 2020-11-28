Toke Makinwa Shows Off Receipt of Over 1.2 Million Naira for 4 Wigs

It’s ‘Bone Straight Hair’ season and nobody does it better than Toke Makinwa who is set and ready for #DettyDecember any day now.

The media girl who recently made the list of Yahoo Finance’s top 20 entrepreneurs for 2020, showed off her receipt of 1,240,0000 after getting four of the hottest wigs for the festivities soon to kick off in December.

Toke Makinwa shared this on her Instagram story with the receipt showing that she got 4 30′ wigs and the cost ran up to millions.

Of course, the original baby girl for life didn’t even have to pay for the products her self as one of her ‘Gees’ already took care of the bill for her.

With friends like that, Omotoke reiterated that she isn’t settling for anything less and we agree.

How would you like to raid her closet?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

