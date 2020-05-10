Toke Makinwa Shows Off Her Insane Shoe Collection: “I Love Shoes”

Toke Makinwa recently joined the 60 Days Shoes Challenge, which required the wealthy to show off their stunning shoe game. And Toke killed it.

“The team won’t let me rest till we did this. @dami_oke pulled it off on the edits, the things we get up to in my closet is insane,” said Toke in her post.

She further explained she has that much shoes in her wardrobe. “I love shoes 😍😍😍 here are some of my fav pairs 👠🔥💋. My ultimate fav pair has to be the most iconic Manolo Blahnik Hangisi “something blue”, I love them cos Big proposed to Carrie in them and I am a hopeless romantic. I’ll always have them.”

See her video below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

