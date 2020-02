Toke Makinwa is set to launch her new business line.

Yesterday, the OAP took to her Instagram to share her hot new photos with captions that suggests she is about to unveil her beauty products. And fans were able to connect the dots because there already is a business handle bearing her name.

She captioned her post:

NAKED….. @tokemakinwabeauty

February 20/20

Bare, without emotion, skin deep, unafraid to express yourself

See her posts below: