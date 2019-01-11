Toke Makinwa Shares Fun Fact About Her: “I Like Money!”

Toke Makinwa has shied away from speaking her mind, and now she wants you all to know that she loves money!

The OAP spoke honestly about herself in a post tagged, “Fun facts about me,” shared on her Instagram today, in which she talked about her love for money, where she comes from, and who is she now becoming.

“Fun facts about me: I am from Ondo state. Idanre LGA, (Oke Idanre) to be precise,” she wrote, adding, “I like money. I am becoming more, looking like a bag of mullah.”

And fans are just in love with her being so honest.

See the posts below: