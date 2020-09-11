Toke Makinwa Says She’s No One’s Role Model

Toke Makinwa is tired of the undue pressure she’s under especially as it pertains to the issue of being a role model.

The radio girl and beauty entrepreneur took to Twitter to vent, stating explicitly that she’s no one’s role model as she’s looking for one herself.

Toke Makinwa went further to note that she’s glad that people find parts of her of her life be inspiring, however, she’s also trying to figure out this thing called life and is sure to have many mistakes and disappointments in her future.

In summary, Makinwa who is building up a nice acting résumé, stated that she accepts herself, flaws and all and wouldn’t become someone else’s idea of perfection because of the pressure to be a role model.

