Toke Makinwa Says She’s No One’s Role Model

Toke Makinwa is tired of the undue pressure she’s under especially as it pertains to the issue of being a role model.

The radio girl and beauty entrepreneur took to Twitter to vent, stating explicitly that she’s no one’s role model as she’s looking for one herself.

Toke Makinwa went further to note that she’s glad that people find parts of her of her life be inspiring, however, she’s also trying to figure out this thing called life and is sure to have many mistakes and disappointments in her future.

In summary, Makinwa who is building up a nice acting résumé, stated that she accepts herself, flaws and all and wouldn’t become someone else’s idea of perfection because of the pressure to be a role model.

Guys I gotta get this off my chest, pls stop calling me your role model, I am no ones role model, me sef I am looking for “role model”. The pressure of my kids love you and you are their role model has to stop. Raise your kids to see themselves as a work in progress. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 11, 2020

If a part of my life inspires you, by all means use it as a guideline to be better, pls I am also trying out this thing called life. I am not perfect, I will disappoint you with no apologies. I disappoint myself too, the difference is I get up and move on. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 11, 2020

I accept my flaws all, I am under no pressure to fit into your ideal of what perfection looks like, I am figuring me out too. Pls be inspired but don’t pressure me to be a “role model”, I love my loud, goofy, silly and witty self too much to submit to your standard. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 11, 2020

To summarize all I’ve said, I will still fuck up plenty, I will make not so smart decisions, I’m willing to live and learn and not put up a font of perfection. Stop with the pressure, I won’t live up to your expectations and I’m at peace on my pace ✌️ — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 11, 2020

