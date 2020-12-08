Toke Makinwa Rips into Channels TV Journalist and Medical Doctor Wife Following Their Reconciliation

Toke Makinwa has taken to Twitter to rip into Channels TV reporter, Pius Angbo and his medical doctor wife, Ifeyinwa following their reconcilation.

The media girl lamented at the toxic situation in which the couple are forcing their 4 kids to grow up in after Ifeyinwa called out her husband for domestic violence on social media, sharing a video of her battered.

Toke Makinwa noted that the couple who reconciled at the intervention of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, are adults and can do whatever they please but their kids will have to live through the trauma of growing up in an abusive home and the effect of such will likely follow them into adulthood.

