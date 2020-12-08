Toke Makinwa Rips into Channels TV Journalist and Medical Doctor Wife Following Their Reconciliation

Toke Makinwa has taken to Twitter to rip into Channels TV reporter, Pius Angbo and his medical doctor wife, Ifeyinwa following their reconcilation.

The media girl lamented at the toxic situation in which the couple are forcing their 4 kids to grow up in after Ifeyinwa called out her husband for domestic violence on social media, sharing a video of her battered.

Toke Makinwa noted that the couple who reconciled at the intervention of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, are adults and can do whatever they please but their kids will have to live through the trauma of growing up in an abusive home and the effect of such will likely follow them into adulthood.

See her post below.

I’m a bit disappointed but not shocked at the doctor and journalist situation, domestic abuse should not be something we treat like this, for fucks sake your kids are around all this toxicity, this is a sad, this is bad. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 7, 2020

I hope the couple gets all the help they need but my major concern here is the kids, as an adult you can choose to stay in an abusive relationship but the children are not allowed to choose the environment that they are growing up in, there’s always a bigger picture — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 7, 2020

If we were in a country where things worked as they should, child services should take those children from that environment, you did a video with your face bartered. Asking Nigerians to come to your aid and within earshot your young son is hearing you describe the abuse…. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 7, 2020

Your young son says “sorry” mummy so he must have been listening to your rant about his father beating you and today you suddenly reconcile? No problem, my concern is those kids, domestic abuse should not be tolerated — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 7, 2020

If you want to die in an abusive marriage, you are an adult, the only thing anyone can do is really pray for you but these kids did not ask to be born into toxicity, they do not have to be a part of 2 selfish adults who think only of themselves, it’s so unfair — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

