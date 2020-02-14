Toke Makinwa Reveals Her Beauty Company, Shares First ‘Lip Magic’

Toke Makinwa Reveals Her Beauty Company, Shares First 'Lip Magic'

Toke Makinwa continues to make huge business moves.

The OAP has taken to her Instagram to share the first glimpse of her beauty company and her first product which she calls ‘Lip Magic.’

About the inspiration behind this company, she said:

As a child, my first introduction to make up was my mother’s vanity set. She didn’t wear a lot of products but Her red lip stick was right in center of it all. She could go from bare to red in a heartbeat. The very first make up I wore was lipsticks and everyone who knows me knows how much I love lips colors. Today I announce to you my very first product from the @tokemakinwabeauty company, “Lip magic”.

See the full post below:

