Toke Makinwa Returns With a ‘New Kind of VLog’, Promises ‘More Craziness’

Toke Makinwa is back.

The famous OAP who took a break from producing her vlog series has shared a new video, in which she talked about rebranding, why she will bring new things to her series.

She said:

Happy New Year Guys, I have been away for a little while, things got pretty busy around here and shooting a Vlog which is my favorite thing to do became so challenging but I am back. This is a new kind of Vlog, same style as you guys like it but more frequently, more craziness and more of me. I can’t wait to share so much with you all on here, I thought to drop this teaser to reintroduce myself just in case you have forgotten me. Watch out for our first video next week Wednesday.