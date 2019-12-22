Toke Makinwa Refuses to be Shamed Into Enduring an Unhealthy Relationship

Toke Makinwa has shared a series of inspirational tweets, explaining how society shames women into enduring unhealthy relationship, and why she refuses to shrink for a man.

“The shame that society inflicts on a woman when she has been cheated on or when a marriage breaks apart is the reason why a lot of women stay in unhealthy situations,” she tweeted, adding that many of the women who stay are psychologically damaged.

The OAP famously was shamed after her then-husband was exposed for cheating with a mistress, who gave him a son. Makinwa rose from that situation, readjusted her crown, and has been flourishing ever since.

“You can’t break my self esteem, you did not help me build it. your selfish actions won’t cost me my peace of mind,” she said now.

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets below:

