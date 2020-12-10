Toke Makinwa Recounts Making Her First N10 Million

Toke Makinwa has been around for a while as she steadily made her way to the top. And on Thai week’s edition of her vlog, ‘Toke Moments’, she recounts making her first N10 Million.

The media girl and beauty entrepreneur noted that she knew she was finally got to something.

Whilst at the meeting where she collected the cheque, Toke Makinwa detailed that she kept hitting her manager under the table after the sum of N10 Million was agreed as the first installment for the project she was to work on.

Toke noted that this was the first time she saw that many zeros in her life and after getting to the car, she couldn’t hold back her screams.

