Toke Makinwa Recounts Living Through Covid-19

Toke Makinwa has revealed that she tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus and has been undergoing treatment since.

The OAP and actress took to her Instagram page to disclose that she contracted the disease but couldn’t exactly pinpoint where and how in the new episode of her vlog, ‘Toke Moments’.

The fashionista who noted that she thought she was going to die for a minute stated that she had ready started willing some of her properties and had told singer, Tiwa Savage that she would get three of her Birkin bags upon her demise.

Toke Makinwa noted the first sign of trouble was after she lost her sense of smell and had to start contact tracing in case she had exposed anyone to it.

She said she’s been on serious medication since her diagnosis and doesn’t wish the experience on her worst enemy.

