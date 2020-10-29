Toke Makinwa Recounts Living Through Covid-19

Toke Makinwa has revealed that she tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus and has been undergoing treatment since.
The OAP and actress took to her Instagram page to disclose that she contracted the disease but couldn’t exactly pinpoint where and how in the new episode of her vlog, ‘Toke Moments’.
The fashionista who noted that she thought she was going to die for a minute stated that she had ready started willing some of her properties and had told singer, Tiwa Savage that she would get three of her Birkin bags upon her demise.
Toke Makinwa noted the first sign of trouble was after she lost her sense of smell and had to start contact tracing in case she had exposed anyone to it.
She said she’s been on serious medication since her diagnosis and doesn’t wish the experience on her worst enemy.
View this post on Instagram
I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle. I tested positive to COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 percent yet but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me. Covid is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus 🦠 in town and it is spreading really fast. I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact tracing. Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to, the whole thing is a mess. I share my experience on the Vlog today which is late I know but pls be patient with me, the road to recovery is a lot, I am tired all the time, I have a bit of memory loss and I’m trying to find out what day is what 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Doesn’t help that Nigeria itself has gone through something in this time too. Phewwww!!!! Watch full video on my YouTube channel, link is in my bio and pls subscribe too. Health is the real wealth guys, pls be safe out there. My birthday is in less than a week, I just want to be a 💯 again. Covid is real, wear your mask and wash your hands always. Ok bye ✌️