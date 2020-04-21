Toke Makinwa Publishes Nude Photos After Being Blackmailed

Toke Makinwa has published her own nude photos after unknown persons tried to blackmail her.

According to the OAP, she got an email asking her to reach out to the apparent blackmailers, or they would be forced to publish the photos. Well, Toke refuses to cower in the face of adversity, and so she went ahead and published them.

“’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists/scammers,” she said, adding, “I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images cos this is disappointing,…I don’t have any money to give you.”

See the full post below: