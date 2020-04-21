Toke Makinwa Publishes Nude Photos After Being Blackmailed

Toke Makinwa has published her own nude photos after unknown persons tried to blackmail her.
According to the OAP, she got an email asking her to reach out to the apparent blackmailers, or they would be forced to publish the photos. Well, Toke refuses to cower in the face of adversity, and so she went ahead and published them.
“’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists/scammers,” she said, adding, “I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images cos this is disappointing,…I don’t have any money to give you.”
See the full post below:
Is this really how low we’ve become? I understand that things are hard, I get that feeding off each other and scamming people will be on the rise but I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists/scammers. I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images cos this is disappointing, this is not humanity, there is a pandemic killing people and there’s also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness. Stop with your bloody emails already 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬. I am not the one, not yesterday, not today, not ever. I don’t have any money to give you.