Toke Makinwa on Police Brutality in Nigeria: ‘The Enemy is Corruption & Selfishness’

Toke Makinwa has joined her voice in the call against the rampant cases of police brutality in Nigeria and abroad.

According to the OAP, the viciousness of the police differ from country to country; while United States police are often driven by systemic racism, Nigeria’s is a case of corruption and selfishness from people called to protect their citizens.

She said, “The problem with Police brutality/killing/oppression in Nigeria is sad because we are all on the same side, the enemy is poverty, the real enemy is corruption, and selfishness, you harass our young guys, you extort citizens trying to make a living like you? It is pathetic.”

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets below:

