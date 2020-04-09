Toke Makinwa sneered down her nose at low-income earners yesterday on her Twitter.

While she did not expressly mention why she went ballistic on hardworking Nigerians, folks have noted that she was upset with folks who called for Funke Akindele’s arrest.

Lagos State was placed on a lock down by the government to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, and so many people were upset when Akindele’s husband, JJC, flaunted their crowded house party on Instagram. The actress and her husband were arrested and sentenced to community service, for breaking the law.

Reacting to this, celebrities like Burna Boy, AY Makun stepped out to mock Nigerians for holding the actress accountable. And it appears Toke Makinwa towed the same line, what with her broke-shaming low-income earners.

See her tweet:

Funny how you keypad warriors actually think you count in the scheme of things 😂😂😂😂 nahhh mehnnnn before you congratulate yourself make sure your next meal is guaranteed if not you in the wrong profession son, get busy with ya life — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) April 8, 2020

Seeing the outrage her tweet triggered, she backtracked:

Eh ya I see my tweet from this morning is making you all cry, remember it was directed at keyboard warriors, if you are not, you shouldn’t be upset. I never called you broke, I asked if your next meal is guaranteed cos if it’s not you see wasting your time twitter fingering — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) April 8, 2020

Then, she doubled down in her original shaming:

Honey, everybody has opinions but being rude and obnoxious while passing your opinions while in my DM asking me for help does not mix. Public insults and private apologies don’t go together. https://t.co/T12OcQW8IQ — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) April 8, 2020

And she told them to cry her a river: