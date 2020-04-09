Toke Makinwa Mocks Low-Income Earning Nigerians Over COVID-19 Drama

Toke Makinwa sneered down her nose at low-income earners yesterday on her Twitter.

While she did not expressly mention why she went ballistic on hardworking Nigerians, folks have noted that she was upset with folks who called for Funke Akindele’s arrest.

Lagos State was placed on a lock down by the government to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, and so many people were upset when Akindele’s husband, JJC, flaunted their crowded house party on Instagram. The actress and her husband were arrested and sentenced to community service, for breaking the law.

Reacting to this, celebrities like Burna Boy, AY Makun stepped out to mock Nigerians for holding the actress accountable. And it appears Toke Makinwa towed the same line, what with her broke-shaming low-income earners.

See her tweet:

Seeing the outrage her tweet triggered, she backtracked:

Then, she doubled down in her original shaming:

And she told them to cry her a river:

