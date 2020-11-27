Toke Makinwa Makes Yahoo Finance’s List of Top 2020 Entrepreneurs

Toke Makinwa is winning and winning big. The radio girl and social media entrepreneur per excellence just announced that she made Yahoo! Finance’s list of top entrepreneurs for the year 2020.

The rising business mogul is one of two women who made the list and took to her Instagram page to share her latest feat.

Toke Makinwa reflected on her journey this far. She disclosed that she received no special favours, no invites and heavy scrutiny with many betting on her to fail. But alas she’s here, making her mark.

The OAP who said she’s not done yet encouraged every woman out there to dream more just like she had.

Congratulations to Tokstarr on her latest feat.

