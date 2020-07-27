Toke Makinwa Laughs Off Claims That She Lost Her Home to AMCON

Toke Makinwa is currently trending on Twitter, thanks to rumours making rounds that she lost her Lagos home to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, the agency set up to manage non-performing loans in Nigeria.

Per the rumourmongers, Makinwa was allegedly gifted the home by Festus Fadeyi, whose properties have allegedly been taken over by AMCON.

Here’s why people are talking about Toke Makinwa today! pic.twitter.com/rJXpxPkrhx — Naija (@Naija_PR) July 27, 2020

It is worthy to note that Festus Fadeyi had been romantically linked to Toke Makinwa. Now, folks are saying that she has lost the home he gave her.

And how has she reacted to the trending story? Toke is having fun, talking about her nails and even added that she will help her traducers trend her matter on Twitter.

“Work done, off to get my nails did. How’s your Monday going?” she added.

Work done, off to get my nails did. How’s your Monday going? — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 27, 2020

And we shall help them 😀😀😀😀😀. We move https://t.co/4wvBaRlIsS — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 27, 2020

