Toke Makinwa Lambasts Folks Saying She was Paid to Say She Contracted Covid-19

Toke Makinwa is far from mellow as she has taken to social media to lambast folks saying that the government paid her to say she contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The OAP and businesswoman took to her Twitter handle to lay it heavy on these set of people, praying that they in turn catch the virus and survive it so that they can realise it’s no joke.

Toke Makinwa in her tweets, agreed that the government of Nigeria has repeatedly “f*cked citizens over” time and time again, making everyone have trust issues as regards anything that leadership says.

She however went on to state that if folks cannot practise empathy, they might as well keep quiet rather than say anything.

