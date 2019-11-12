Toke Makinwa is the New Face of Oppo Nigeria

Congratulations to Toke Makinwa!

The media personality has taken to her Instagram to announce that she has been unveiled as the new face of the much-talked-about mobile device company, Oppo Nigeria.

She wrote:

“Hey guys, Guess who is the new face of @opponigeria??? I am super excited to announce my brand partnership with Oppo mobile phones as we unveil the high-end #OPPOReno2Series in Nigeria. Can’t wait to take you all on this amazing journey, there is too much to discover together so let’s do it in style. TM X OPPO’s technology.”

See her full post below:

