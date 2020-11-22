Toke Makinwa is enjoying some very much needed time away at the moment and the media girl couldn’t help but come through with her hot bod.

The beautiful mogul and radio personality shared photos of herself rocking a black 2-piece bikini along with a kimono on her vacation at an undisclosed island and excuse us but – What waist?

Toke Makinwa showed off her enviable body and her ultra-snatched waist the pictures that is causing quite the stir in her comment section.

There’s no other way to put this other than say; Toke Makinwa is hot! Hot!! Hot!!!

