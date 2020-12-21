Toke Makinwa is Grateful She Paid 13th Month Salary to Staff Despite 2020

2020 has been that year so we understand that Toke Makinwa is especially grateful to God she was able to pay 13th month salary to her members of staff.

The media girl and beauty mogul shared on Twitter that she almoa broke this pact she made with God a few years back because of the way this year has planned out.

In a series of tweets, Toke Makinwa thanked God that she was able to do a little extra for people who go hard and ride for her, day in, day out even as she spoke on the importance of gratitude.

