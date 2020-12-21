Toke Makinwa is Grateful She Paid 13th Month Salary to Staff Despite 2020

2020 has been that year so we understand that Toke Makinwa is especially grateful to God she was able to pay 13th month salary to her members of staff.

The media girl and beauty mogul shared on Twitter that she almoa broke this pact she made with God a few years back because of the way this year has planned out.

In a series of tweets, Toke Makinwa thanked God that she was able to do a little extra for people who go hard and ride for her, day in, day out even as she spoke on the importance of gratitude.

Being able to pay 13th month gives me so much joy, for me it’s the little things and the joy they bring. My people do so much for me, they ride hard for me and being able to double their earn at Christmas is a blessing I do not take for granted. Thankful. What is your Why? — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 21, 2020

I made a pact with God some years back and this year even with all the uncertainty in the world I was close to breaking it, it wasn’t easy, I was going to be like God 20/20 happened but looking back now I am so proud of myself that I did it. It wasn’t easy, but his grace 🙏 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 21, 2020

Not like God needs it, it taught me discipline, not like he would not forgive me if I couldn’t go through with it but he’s done so much for me, I wanted to at least burst his head back. I share publicly to provoke his goodness yet again. Like I need him to move again 🙏 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 21, 2020

A life of gratitude really has been my story. Life is tough but even through it all it gives us priceless moments of joy that no one can deny ♥️ — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

