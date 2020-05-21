Toke Makinwa is About Done With This Lifestyle

Yes, you read right! Toke Makinwa has about had enough of this fitfam lifestyle.

The vlogger took to Twitter to vent and share her woes on how her trainer is doing the most and won’t let her be.

In the tweet detailing the unpleasantness of it all, she wrote,

“How can my trainer be at mine at this time? I’m I training for war?

Can I sleep and be fat in peace? How do I get out of bed?

This blanket loves me, the A/C is making love to  me, how do I leave this to sweat, WTH!!!!!!”

No Toke, you’re not training for war. You’re just working hard to keep that banging body banging.

