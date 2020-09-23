Toke Makinwa is a Babe and a Half in These Looks

Toke Makinwa does fashion and she does it right. The radio girl blessed our timelines with some serious looks that we don’t mind cooling for ourselves.

The actress and beauty entrepreneur made a fashion statement in a 2-piece leather ensemble consisting of black leather pants and black leather jacket. She completed the look with Black Bottega mules and Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

Not done with schooling us, Toke Makinwa took casual glam to new heights with a teeshirt, biker shorts with mesh details and green Savage by Fenty strappy heels. Her Louis Vuitton shades completed the look.

