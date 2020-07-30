Toke Makinwa has The Perfect Response for Rumour Mongers

The Original baby girl for life, Toke Makinwa has just the perfect response for rumour mongers: “Not this time, not ever”.

The OAP took to Twitter to personally react to the news that her Ikoyi home had been repossessed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, in a debt recovery exercise for Chief Festus Fadeyi.

The fashion and beauty mogul let the haters know that she sees them but their intentions will always come to nought.

“I know some people want it to be true so bad…. apologies, not this time, not ever”, she tweeted on Wednesday night.

On Monday, July 27, Twitter went into an overdrive after some persons claimed that AMCON took over Toke Makinwa’s home with many users mocking her alleged predicament.

She released a statement through her management later that night, shutting down the claims and stating that she is the sole owner of her Ikoyi property.

