Toke Makinwa definitely loves to play dress up and for a night out with friends on Sunday, September 13, the radio girl was risqué in a sheer dress.

The black mesh dress, a form fitting one, which is a creation by South African designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee and was styled by Dami Oke featured feathers, bling beautiful tiny details.

Toke Makinwa paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes, dewy makeup and a sleek bun for the night.

Check out her look below.

