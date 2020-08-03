Toke Makinwa Gives Detailed Response on AMCON Saga, Says Police is Investigating Tweep that Started the Rumour

Toke Makinwa comes baring her mind and letting things off her chest in Twitter today, Monday, August 3.

The media girl who recently celebrated a decade in the industry took to the micro blogging app to give a detailed response to the AMCON Saga she was dragged into last week.

The beauty entrepreneur noted that because she has been silent for so long and would rather ignore stories that don’t serve her, people have gone ahead to form a certain perception about her.

Toke Makinwa vilified the journalists and blogs that ran with the repossession of her Banana Island home without bothering to investigate properly and also retract same story after they found it to be false.

She went on to say that the police is currently investigating the tweep who started the rumours and he better get his coins ready because she’s coming for it and will buy that house.

See her tweets below.

Today I want to let some things off my chest, this is what twitter is for right? I know we live in an age of ignore and keep ignoring, I live my life based on that, if something is not making me money, adding growth to my life or drawing me close to Jesus… I ignore it. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 3, 2020

I have a legal team and a management team who are capable and are working to have me focused on other aspects of my life But today as a person, it just feels right to really express myself and I am going to do just that. My mental health is key, my growth as a creative, my life.. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 3, 2020

I get that we all love a good joke, we love to have a laugh to take the stress off most times and it’s been a heavy year all round but certain things have gone all too long because I have ignored it most times and after a while a perception is born, my legacy is important to me. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 3, 2020

I have given 10 years of my life working in the media, I know how important the media is but last week looking at what the media has become made me feel ashamed, has it really come to this? Are we really not bothered about investigative journalism, are we that lazy? — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 3, 2020

The energy you put in to spreading false stories should be the same energy you use to clarify and retract same stories but over the years I have become an easy target and this has to stop. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 3, 2020

The account that started the vicious rumor on here deleted the tweets but I have reported to the police and an investigation is going on as I type, things are going to get very interesting, perhaps you gather all your coins cos I will buy that house in banana island pic.twitter.com/cKIqr4oSOq — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 3, 2020

Freedom of speech is great but what happens after is going to be amusing too. Have a blessed week everyone and I hear @tmbeautyonline is live — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 3, 2020

