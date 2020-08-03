Toke Makinwa Gives Detailed Response on AMCON Saga, Says Police is Investigating Tweep that Started the Rumour

Toke Makinwa comes baring her mind and letting things off her chest in Twitter today, Monday, August 3.

The media girl who recently celebrated a decade in the industry took to the micro blogging app to give a detailed response to the AMCON Saga she was dragged into last week.

The beauty entrepreneur noted that because she has been silent for so long and would rather ignore stories that don’t serve her, people have gone ahead to form a certain perception about her.

Toke Makinwa vilified the journalists and blogs that ran with the repossession of her Banana Island home without bothering to investigate properly and also retract same story after they found it to be false.

She went on to say that the police is currently investigating the tweep who started the rumours and he better get his coins ready because she’s coming for it and will buy that house.

