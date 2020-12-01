Toke Makinwa Gifts a Lucky Fan Her Bag

Good things sometimes happen in the comment section of our favourite celebrities and Toke Makinwa just made it so for a fan.

The media girl and beauty mogul had posted up a picture of herself, sitting pretty and captioned it, “Lace me up with good vibes. Lots of laughter” and a fan had hopped into the comment section of the post to make a request of Toke.

The fan with the handle @ifeol.u expressed a desire to own a bag from Toke Makinwa’s luxury handbag company and had written;

“God I want to carry this TM bag for Christmas as is on my mind. God send your people to help babe”.

The budding actress and OAP replied the fan;

“@ifeol.u I’ll give you mine, merry Christmas, pls send your delivery details to @tokemakinwaluxury XX”.

