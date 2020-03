Toke Makinwa is out there doing the Lord’s work!

The OAP spoke about the importance of having a vibrator in the latest episode of her vlog, noting that she has three different type of those which she believes are the bomb.

“Every [woman] should have a vibrator,” she said, before exploding in mock anger: “I mean, are you crazy? You don’t have a vibrator in 2020? How then do you know what your body wants?”

And then she went into gritty details about her favourites.

Check her out below: