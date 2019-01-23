Toke Makinwa Defends Getting Cosmetic Surgery Done With Epic Video

Toke Makinwa is not ashamed of getting cosmetic surgery done on her body.

Recall that rumours surfaced earlier this year that the OAP got her butt enlarged, and while she neither denied nor addressed the stories, she took to posting elaborate photos that put her new massive behind on the display.

Now, she has shared a new vlog in which she talked about how it was God that gave scientists the knowledge of enhancement surgery, and how it is absolutely stupid to bodyshame people who chose to alter their bodies.

See the video below: