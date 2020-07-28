Toke Makinwa Debunks News of Repossession of her Banana Island Home by AMCON

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Toke Makinwa has finally reacted to the viral news that she lost her Banana Island home to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The media girl released a statement on Monday July 27, through her management team headed by Andrea Manuela Giaccaglia, stating that the 34-year-old fashion and beauty entrepreneur is the sole owner of the Ikoyi property and refuting claims that it was bought for her by Chief Festus Fadeyi.

Makinwa’s management noted that legal recourse would be taken against any such persons peddling the fake news of the repossession of her home  inorder to service the debt owed by the Octogenarian, Fadeyi.

The statement reads

”On behalf of Ms. Toke Makinwa, we would like to address the rumour circulating the internet that Ms. Toke Makinwa’s alleged house in Banana Island was taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
Ms. Toke’s is the sole owner of her residence in Ikoyi.
Our lawyers have been contacted and legal action will be taken against the originators of this story.
Kind Regards
Toke Makinwa’s Management
