Toke Makinwa Credits Vic O for Taking Her Career to Global Heights

Toke Makinwa sent a major shout out to Vic O for taking her media career to global heights.

The radio girl sent good vibes the rapper’s way via Twitter, noting that before her interview with him, she was only known on the Nigerian scene.

However, an exclusive interview with him, launched her international career thus setting her on the global stage.

Vic O replied the Toke Makinwa’s shout out, stating that he’s got her.

See the cute exchange below.

