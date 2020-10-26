Toke Makinwa Continues to Speak Out Against Bad Governance: “The Rot Keeps Getting Deeper”

Toke Makinwa continues to add her voice to the #EndSARS campaign, despite government efforts to quash the protests.

The OAP took to her social media her yesterday to speak about the turn of events in the country in recent times, including instances where Nigerians discovered COVID-19 palliatives hidden in various warehouses across the nation.

“Too many questions begging for answers this period, the rot keeps getting deeper, it’s like a bad movie we are all watching, like everyone knows things in Nigeria are bad but I’m sure even our shock was shocked at this level of rot in the system, I’m at a loss of words,” she said.

She continued, “Then someone said he was planning to share the palliatives on his birthday, I simply cannot can’t, my head is spinning from it all. How do you share what is rightfully ours on your birthday like a messiah saving the masses, you profit off their poverty? Disgusting.”

See her tweets below:

