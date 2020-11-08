Toke Makinwa Charges Nigerian Youths Ahead of 2023 Elections

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Toke Makinwa has taken to Twitter to charge Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 elections that will hold across the nation.

Th media girl who used the victory of United States of America’s president-elect, Joe Biden and vice president elect, Kamala Harris as an example, noted that come 2023, all Nigerian youths should vote who they want to see in office and make sure their votes count.

Toke Makinwa enjoined everyone to be actively involved in the 2023 elections by registering, taking time off if necessary to vote and doing the job of sensitising and educating people around them.

 

