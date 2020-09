Toke Makinwa is the babe that she thinks she is.

The media darling took to her Instagram yesterday to stun fans with her curvy body which she flaunted in a high-waist denims paired with a pink mid-riff top and pink strappy sandals, the look complete with a dramatic blonde wig and necessary accouterments.

“Channeling my inner Britney Spears,” she captioned the photos.

Check her out below:

