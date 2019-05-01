Toke Makinwa Changes Her Mind After Calling Out Bovi’s Sexism

Toke Makinwa has had a change of mind about Bovi.

In case you missed all the drama: the comedian had really unkind things to say about the OAP’s body at his last comedy gig. Makinwa has never been ashamed of the fact that she got cosmetic surgery done, and Bovi thought it was funny to shame at his event.

Yesterday, she dragged him and dismissed him as unfunny. “Dear Bovi, first off, I actually don’t even think you are funny, more like annoying,” she said in the now-deleted post. Adding, “Making a joke about my ass was real cute but one thing dear friend, my doctor is a Gee. He got it right.”

She continued, “Just so you know cos that shit pissed me the f** off. You aint shit.”

Many people agreed with her. But now, Makinwa says she was only making a joke with Bovi, too.

See her comments below: