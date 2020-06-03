Toke Makinwa Celebrates Ten Years as a Radio Girl!

Wow! it’s been a decade already since Toke Makinwa made her debut on radio.

The Rhythm 93.7 FM OAP is celebrating years of being a consistent voice coming through to listeners via the radio waves.

Makinwa who has gone on to conquer many other facets in the fashion, beauty and entertainment industry, with her latest endeavour – ‘Toke Makinwa beauty,’ took to social media to announce she had hit the decade milestone.

Sharing a picture of herself, one of the most sought-after social media influencers wrote;

“WCW #radiogirl📻📻📻 10 years in the game 💪🏼💰🥂🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶.

Rhythm FM also shared a sweet congratulatory message for Tokstarr which she responded to saying;

“Thank you for giving me the wings to fly, I’ll forever rock with my Rhythm family”.

Thank you for giving me the wings to fly, I’ll forever rock with my Rhythm family https://t.co/f0e1HlutWY — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) June 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

