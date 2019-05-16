Toke Makinwa Celebrates Filming With Richard Mofe-Damijo: “I’ll Treasure for a Long Time.”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Toke Makinwa Celebrates Filming With Richard Mofe-Damijo: “I’ll Treasure for a Long Time.”

Toke Makinwa’s dream has finally come true.

The OAP took to her Instagram to reveal that she is currently filming with the Nollywood legend, Richard Mofe-Damijo, a project titled “Love is War,” which is helmed by Omoni Oboli.

“It’s 4:39am, who is up??? We are still on the set of #loveiswarthemovie. I cannot wait for you guys to watch this amazing film made with love and late nights,” she began in the exciting post.

She continued, “In other news I get to film with @mofedamijo Amazinggggggggggggg!!!! Just watching years of experience is something I’ll treasure for a long time. This journey has been soooo exciting, working with @omonioboli, the entire team, the film itself.

And she said a lot more.

See her post below:

Related Posts

DJ Khaled Says He’ll Donate 100% of New Nipsey Hussle Song to Rapper’s Kids

May 16, 2019

Lamar Odom Reveals He’s Had Sex With Over 2, 000 Women

May 16, 2019

Daddy Showkey Pleads on Naira Marley’s Behalf: “He’s Just Growing Up.”

May 16, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *