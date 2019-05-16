Toke Makinwa’s dream has finally come true.

The OAP took to her Instagram to reveal that she is currently filming with the Nollywood legend, Richard Mofe-Damijo, a project titled “Love is War,” which is helmed by Omoni Oboli.

“It’s 4:39am, who is up??? We are still on the set of #loveiswarthemovie. I cannot wait for you guys to watch this amazing film made with love and late nights,” she began in the exciting post.

She continued, “In other news I get to film with @mofedamijo Amazinggggggggggggg!!!! Just watching years of experience is something I’ll treasure for a long time. This journey has been soooo exciting, working with @omonioboli, the entire team, the film itself.

And she said a lot more.

