Toke Makinwa has nothing but praises for the journalists who grilled President Trump yesterday during his White House coronavirus press briefing.

In case you missed yesterday’s drama, Weijia Jiang, White House correspondent of CBS News, asked the American president why he keeps emphasising that the US is doing better than any other country when it comes to testing.

“Why does that matter?” she asked him. “Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we are still seeing more cases every day?”

Trump snapped at her, saying, “Well, they are losing their lives everywhere in the world. Maybe that is a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question. When you ask China that question you may get a very unusual answer.”

He then called on another reporter, Kaitlan Collins of CNN, but she paused as Jiang interjected: “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?”

The president replied: “I am not saying it specifically to anybody. I am saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that.”

“That is not a nasty question,” Jiang insisted. And when Collins finally tried to ask her question, Trump turned his attention to another reporter, prompting Collins to object, and the president, apparently angry, walked away from the podium.

The drama has since stirred heated reactions all over the world, and speaking about it, Makinwa praised the reporters for enduring Trump’s daily tantrums.

“The real MVP’s are the reporters that show up at his press briefing, how they keep a straight face when Donnie goes off is beyond,” she tweeted.

Donald Trump is funny, I can’t even lie 🤣🤣🤣 the way he says “chyyyy naaaa” go ask chynnnnaaaa why people are dying 🤣🤣🤣 howling — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) May 11, 2020

The real MVP’s are the reporters that show up at his press briefing, how they keep a straight face when Donnie goes off is beyond, yooooooo!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) May 11, 2020

At least he gives them what to talk about on a daily, so much more than what we get, at this point people should just watch, laugh and keep it moving — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) May 11, 2020

