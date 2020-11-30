Toke Makinwa Can’t Keep Calm, Her Chef Just Completed His Own House

Anyone who knows Toke Makinwa would have heard of her chef, Edward whom she doesn’t fail to praise whenever there’s an opportunity.

The media girl is beyond excited for his latest feat as she shared the news that her personal chef has built his own home in his native town of Cotonou.

Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram story to hail Edward for achieving this feat and spoke on how he held her down during the toughest period of her life.

She reminded folks to always strive to empower the people in their circle so they can have peace.

Congratulations to Edward on being the latest home owner.

