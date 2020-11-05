Toke Makinwa Brings Fan Up to Date With Cosmetic Surgery Timeline

The unabashed Toke Makinwa was quick to bring a fan up to date about her cosmetic surgery procedure after he was found lagging behind.

The media girl and beauty mogul shared pictures of herself from her birthday party which held at her residence on Tuesday night, November 3, 2020.

Posting the pictures of herself in a form fitting, ankle length, print dress which showed off her ample butts to great advantage, Toke Makinwa had captioned the shots;

“I just want to relax and be taken care of.

A follower of the budding actress had taken to the comment section to state that Toke had undergone surgery given the size of her butts. He had written;

“Toke don go do yansh ooo” to which the self professed baby girl for life had replied; “you are late to the party love”.

Way to bring him him up to speed on the timeline of events.

