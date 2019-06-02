Toke Makinwa Brawls With Sandra Edoho Over Bad Service Delivery

Toke Makinwa has taken to her Instagram to call out Sandra Edoho following a failed service she paid for.

Makinwa recently acquired a new home in Lagos and she employed the services of Edoho, who she had previously worked with, to furnish the interior of the new home.

Apparently, Makinwa was not pleased this time and her attempts to resolve offline with Edoho failed, which is why she has now taken the quarrel to Instagram.

In her response, Edoho dismissed Makinwa as a ‘client from hell’, and Makinwa has a terse response for her.

“Your rudeness I can overlook but lying is one thing I would not tolerate. You have zero customer service, your attitude to issues is not to resolve but to shift blame,” Makinwa replied, “You made this entire process a nightmare and if I could turn back the hands of time I would never have hired you.”

She continued, “You were not forced, ii asked you to contact me if you had time to take on one more project last year, you contacted me back in Oct/November, no one forced you. You never paid attention to this job, my house became a site where you cut your wood, you did not work on this project alone, so why are you the only one being called out?”

And she said a lot more.

See the entire exchange below:

