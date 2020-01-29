Toke Makinwa has never been one to shy away from expressing herself, and when a group of fans tried to shame her over the risque photos she shared on Twitter, she owned the drag with class.

Drama started after the OAP shared photos of herself in biker shorts, and while many people had kind things to say, some zoomed in to give prominence to her crotch, and this stirred heated conversations on social media.

Well, Toke now has a response for those who care too much about her body parts. She wrote:

My Camel toe has more fans than I do 😥

Biker shots are not for me and I shall not be wearing them anymore 😆

Last thing, I was a tad bit embarrassed as I posted these photos without zooming in and then I thought there are worse things in life so hey… I’ve got PPS and in its sweet in the middle 🤪 laugh at yourself sometimes, it’s healthy. While it’s amusing to you, our lovely Vistosa is back

See the photos below: