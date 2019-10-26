Toke Makinwa, Bovi & More Attend Rhythm Unplugged Documentary Viewing

On Wednesday 16th October, foremost live entertainment and music promotion company, Flytime Promotions hosted stakeholders, influencers and celebrities to an exclusive private viewing of its documentary, “Rhythm Unplugged: The Evolution” at the prestigious Silverbird Galleria in VI.

The private viewing which commenced at 12:30 pm prompt, featured a behind-the-scenes look at over 15 years of the widely acclaimed “Rhythm Unplugged” concerts. The one-hour documentary showcased a rich background of the entertainment culture, the development of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers and the strong work ethic that goes into the production of the Flytime franchise shows.

The compilation piece also featured performances from the best and finest acts at home and abroad, and appearances from notable individuals across the continent, from Producer; Cobhams Asuquo, Music Sensations; Wizkid, Olamide, Davido, Photographer; Kelechi Amadi Obi, and Music Executive; Obi Asika amongst others.

Following the viewing was a press briefing, chaired by the Flytime Music Festival management team. Festival Owner/President of the Flytime Group; Cecil Hammond, addressed guests in attendance, announcing the ongoing plans and expectations for this year’s Flytime Music Festival. He referenced that at its current trajectory in five years the Nigerian music scene would have more global dominance.

Also present was Head – Artist Relations and Creative Director; Sasha P who noted “It’s easy for me to relate with the artistes, because being an artist myself, I know what it means to be in their shoes and the effort it takes to put on a flawless show.”

Other team members present were Festival Producer/CEO Flytime Music Festival; Keke Hammond .Other team members present at the briefing were, Head – Hospitality; Dr. Seun, Head – Technical; Phillipe Roche, Backstage A&R, Eddie Lawani, and Project Manager; Bunmi Oshodi.

Some of the notable guests in the room included Funke Bucknor, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Toke Makinwa, Yaw, Ushbebe, Cobhams Asuquo, Eddie Lawani, Bovi, Tems, Alex Okeke, Deyemi the Actor, Yetunde Oyetunde, Okey Bakassi and a host of others.

For the first time since its inception, the festival will be held across five days, with a lineup of legendary acts which includes; Mase, Koffee, Boyz II Men, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tiwa Savage, and a host of other A-list Nigerian artists.

The “Nigeria to the World” edition will commemorate 15 years of Flytime Promotions shows. The concerts will showcase the brand’s mission of bringing global standards to the Nigerian music entertainment scene. Keke Hammond said “this year, we are going to do it even bigger and better. With our 15 year celebration, we are taking the show to a higher level.”

See some of the photos below: