Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage’s Dance Video is us Hitting the Club with our Bestie

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage’s Dance Video is us Hitting the Club with our Bestie

Girls just wanna have fun and that’s exactly what Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage are doing.

The celebrity duo showed off their dancing skills in a video put up by Makinwa on her Instagram page. Clad in a NLNT two-piece from BBN Tacha’s merch, the radio girl welcomed her followers into the new month with a dance collaboration with  internationally acclaimed vocal powerhouse, Tiwa. She captioned the video,

“Happy July 1st from the T’s…. clearly @tiwasavage is the professional dancer 💃 Congrats @symply_tacha love the fit”.

, ,

Related Posts

Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival Canceled Due to Pandemic

July 2, 2020

Akuapem Poloo to be Probed by Ghanaian Police Following Petition by Child Rights International

July 2, 2020

Mercy Johnson and Family do a Career Line Up and ‘Foodie’ Definitely has Our Vote

July 2, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply