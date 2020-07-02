Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage’s Dance Video is us Hitting the Club with our Bestie

Girls just wanna have fun and that’s exactly what Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage are doing.

The celebrity duo showed off their dancing skills in a video put up by Makinwa on her Instagram page. Clad in a NLNT two-piece from BBN Tacha’s merch, the radio girl welcomed her followers into the new month with a dance collaboration with internationally acclaimed vocal powerhouse, Tiwa. She captioned the video,

“Happy July 1st from the T’s…. clearly @tiwasavage is the professional dancer 💃 Congrats @symply_tacha love the fit”.

