Toke Makinwa and Nancy Isime Unveiled as Hosts of The Voice Nigeria

The Voice Nigeria is back and has unveiled its host for the newest season; a ‘baby girl’ combo of Toke Makinwa and Nancy Isime.

Makinwa and Isime were unveiled as the hosts of the show via the official Instagram page of The Voice Nigeria, revealing that the show is making a comeback and this time around, it will be 100 percent produced and filmed in Nigeria, unlike previous seasons filmed in South Africa.

The Season 3 of the singing competition sees the return of former coaches, Waje and Yemi while Falz and Darey will be replacing the the pair of Timi Dakolo and Patoranking.

We know Toke Makinwa and Nancy Isime will totally crush it!

